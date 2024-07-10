Williamson (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session July 23, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It will be Williamson's first time throwing off a mound since he received injections last month to combat a lesion in his left shoulder. The left-hander is hoping to be ready to pitch for the Reds in September, but he'll have many hoops to jump through still to make that happen.
