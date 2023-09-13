Williamson did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings against the Tigers. He struck out four.

Williamson returned from the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday and only lasted four innings, his shortest outing since July 6. The 25-year-old rookie looked especially rusty during a 29-pitch first inning in which he allowed three runs on five hits. Williamson looks to bounce back in his next start, scheduled to be at the Mets.