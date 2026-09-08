Williamson (3-4) allowed six runs (three earned) on three hits, five walks and a hit batsman while striking out four over 4.1 innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Monday.

Williamson has been tabbed to handle a piggyback role with ace Chase Burns as the Reds focus on managing Burns' workload late in the season. Williamson wasn't good in this tough matchup, with a three-run home run by Teoscar Hernandez in the sixth inning accounting for most of the damage. For the season, Williamson is at a 5.97 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 28:27 K:BB through 37.2 innings. While working in bulk relief theoretically gives the southpaw a better chance at wins, the Reds have three of their last five series of the year coming against division-leading teams. Burns and Williamson are projected to work in tandem again over the weekend in Milwaukee.