Williamson will start the Reds' Cactus League opener Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Williamson seems doubtful to crack the Opening Day roster in Cincinnati, but he is on track to make his MLB debut at some point in 2023. The 24-year-old struggled with command issues last season while working to a 4.11 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 123:77 K:BB in 122.2 innings between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville. Recent reports have suggested that he added an encouraging amount of velocity to his arsenal over the winter.
