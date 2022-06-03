Williamson has a 3.97 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 48:25 K:BB across 45.1 innings for Double-A Chattanooga.
The 24-year-old lefty never ran into significant control issues when he was in the Mariners organization, but this year has been different. Williamson's issued at least three walks in five of his nine starts, but on the bright side, three of those came in his first four outings of the season. Across his last five games, he's put up a 2.48 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB over 29 innings, which is closer to what the Reds expected from him. If he can find a way to keep the walks in check consistently, he should move up to Triple-A at some point this summer.