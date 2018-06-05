Reds' Brenden Spillane: Goes to Reds with 82nd pick

The Reds have selected Spillane with the 82nd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

He battled concussions his first couple years at Illinois, and has shown huge raw power to all fields in Big 10 play, but that caliber of competition isn't great. He currently plays right field, and has the power to profile there, although there are some questions about the viability of his hit tool against quality pitching and with a wood bat.