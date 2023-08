Kennedy permitted just three hits and one walk over five shutout frames Friday, taking a no-decision against the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

Kennedy dealt with a little traffic early, as the Jays had multiple chances with runners in scoring position in the first three innings but failed to come through. The right-hander retired the side in order in the fourth and fifth before being pulled. Kennedy might be headed back to the minors if the Reds decide Nick Lodolo (tibia) is ready next week.