The Reds recalled Kennedy from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Kennedy will head to the bullpen for the time being and will give the Reds a much-needed fresh arm, though depending on how extensively he's used in the next few days, he could be an option to join the rotation when Cincinnati requires a fifth starter again. The Reds optioned Lyon Richardson to Triple-A in a corresponding move after Richardson was lit up for four runs in three innings ins his big-league debut in Sunday's loss to the Nationals. Kennedy's lone previous appearance with the Reds came back on July 4 -- also against the Nationals -- when he gave up four earned runs on five hits and two walks over five innings.