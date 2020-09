Goodwin went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Goodwin got his club on the board in the second inning with a two-run homer over the wall in left. He's now homered in two straight contests, accounting for both of his long balls on the season. Goodwin is hitting .206 with four extra-base hits and four RBI over 13 games with Cincinnati in 2020.