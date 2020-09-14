Goodwin went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Cardinals.

The long ball, a second-inning shot off Carlos Martinez, was Goodwin's first since coming over from the Angels in a deadline trade. Goodwin has been running a lot more often since the move, swiping four bags already through 12 games with the Reds, and he will have a good chance to boost his slash line further with the team lined up for 10 straight games at Great American Ball Park.