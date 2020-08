Goodwin was traded from the Angels to the Reds on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin played on the strong side of a platoon in Los Angeles to begin the season, and he should continue to do so with the Reds, especially while Nick Senzel (undisclosed) is sidelined. The 29-year-old carries a .793 OPS with four home runs and 17 RBI over 30 games this season.