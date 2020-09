Goodwin went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Goodwin got his club on the board in the second inning with a two-run homer over the wall in left. He's now homered in two straight contests, accounting for both of his long balls with the Reds -- he had four homers in 30 games with the Angels. Goodwin is hitting .206 with four extra-base hits and four RBI over 13 games with Cincinnati.