Reds' Brian Goodwin: On bench against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Goodwin will be on the bench Tuesday against Milwaukee.
Goodwin hasn't started against a lefty since joining the Reds at the deadline, and that trend will continue against Jose Quintana here. Nick Senzel gets the nod in center field.
