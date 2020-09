Goodwin is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.

Goodwin had been the Reds' primary center fielder when he initially joined the team at the deadline, as Nick Senzel was out for undisclosed reasons. With Senzel now back, Goodwin will likely make just the occasional start in center, though he'll also presumably be splitting time in left field with Shogo Akiyama. Akiyama starts there in this one.