Reds' Brian Goodwin: Recovering from groin injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Goodwin sat out the regular season finale on Sunday with a minor groin injury, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Goodwin is expected to be available for the Reds' playoff series against the Braves, however. But they are facing a left-hander in Max Fried, so he's still unlikely to start.
