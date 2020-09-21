Goodwin will start in center field and will bat seventh Monday against the Brewers.

Goodwin's status as the Reds' top center fielder looked to be threatened when Nick Senzel was reinstated from the 10-day injured list last week, but the former has been able to maintain his perch atop the depth chart. Though Goodwin is only slashing .163/.245/.349 since coming over in a deadline-day deal with the Angels, manager David Bell is apparently more comfortable with him at this point than Senzel, who has yet to get going at the plate at any point this season. Senzel, who will be on the bench for the third time in four days, could still replace Goodwin in the lineup versus left-handed pitching.