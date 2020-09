Goodwin is not in the lineup for the afternoon portion of Monday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Goodwin hasn't done much since joining the Reds at the deadline, hitting .194/.265/.355 over 12 games, though he's at least helped fantasy players out with four steals. The return of Nick Senzel (undisclosed) could cut into his playing time down the stretch, though he should still feature fairly frequently. Shogo Akiyama will start in left field on this occasion.