Goodwin is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against Pittsburgh.

The 29-year-old is 1-for-6 with a double and three strikeouts in two games since being acquired from the Angels, and he'll take a seat for Friday's matinee with southpaw Steven Brault pitching for the Pirates. Jesse Winker, Aristides Aquino and Nick Castellanos will start from left to right in the outfield. Goodwin may return to the starting nine for Game 2 with righty Cody Ponce expected to take the mound.