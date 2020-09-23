Goodwin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After checking out of the lineup Tuesday with southpaw Brett Anderson on the bump for Milwaukee, the lefty-hitting Goodwin will remain on the bench for the series finale, despite the fact that the Brewers are starting a right-hander (Adrian Houser). Goodwin has posted a .557 OPS in September while striking out in 36.5 percent of his plate appearances, so his hold on a strong-side platoon role could be loosening. Aristides Aquino will replace Goodwin in the outfield for the second straight day.