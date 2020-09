Goodwin went 0-for-2 with a stolen base and a walk in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.

Goodwin's walk came in the fourth inning, and he stole second with two outs, but couldn't come around to score. It was his fifth steal of the season in 38 games between the Reds and Angels. He's added four homers, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored, but he's seen more of a part-time role since he was traded to Cincinnati.