Goodwin went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Pirates.

He took advantage of the Bucs' battery of Trevor Williams and Jacob Stallings both times, swiping second base in the second inning after reaching on an error and then doing it again in the third after a single to center field. He's had less success at the plate for his new squad, however, and Goodwin is just 2-for-13 through five games to begin his Reds tenure.