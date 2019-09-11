O'Grady hit a two-run homer in his only at-bat against the Mariners on Tuesday.

O'Grady came on as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and launched a 426-foot shot to right field for his first major-league home run. The 27-year-old underwhelmed for years in the minors but blossomed this season to hit .280 with 28 long balls and 77 RBI in 112 games for Triple-A Louisville.