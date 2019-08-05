O'Grady had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

The 27-year-old O'Grady will get his first shot in the majors after slashing .277/.351/.562 with 27 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 100 games for Louisville. The corner outfielder struggled with strikeouts (28.4 percent strikeout rate) and benefitted from a .335 BABIP during his time with the Bats, so there remains some skepticism about his ability to find success against major-league pitching. In order to free up a spot on the roster for O'Grady, Blake Trahan was designated for assignment while Derek Dietrich (shoulder) was placed on the IL.

