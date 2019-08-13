O'Grady was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old returns to the minors after experiencing his first major-league action, going 1-for-5 in five pinch-hit appearances. While this small sample size of major-league production leaves much to be desired, O'Grady has played well for Triple-A Louisville this season, amassing a slash line of .277/.351/.562 with 27 home runs and 70 RBI so far this season. Freddy Galvis was added to the major-league roster in a corresponding move.

