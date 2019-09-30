O'Grady went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Pirates.

Despite two outfield regulars (Jesse Winker and Nick Senzel) being shut down for nearly all of September with injuries, O'Grady didn't really benefit from an extended audition. O'Grady's start in the season finale was his first in seven games, seemingly suggesting that his development isn't a major priority for the Reds. If he remains on the 40-man roster heading into spring training, expect O'Grady to begin the 2020 campaign at Triple-A Louisville.

More News
Our Latest Stories