Reds' Brian O'Grady: Sitting out Monday
O'Grady is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
O'Grady has seen increased work in center field of late after Nick Senzel (shoulder) was shut down for the season earlier this month, but the 27-year-old hasn't quite seized hold of a full-time role yet. With the Reds facing southpaws Monday (Cole Hamels) and Wednesday (Jon Lester), the lefty-hitting O'Grady seems likely to sit at least twice during the three-game series in Chicago.
