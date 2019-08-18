O'Grady was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

He will take the place of Joey Votto (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. O'Grady, 27, hit .273/.352/.552 with 27 home runs and 17 steals in 103 games at Triple-A. He will likely work primarily in a bench role.

