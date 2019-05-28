Reds' Brian O'Grady: Tearing up International League
O'Grady went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI for Triple-A Louisville in their 10-6 win over Toledo on Monday.
As a 27-year-old corner bat, O'Grady justifiably remained off the radar in most dynasty leagues entering 2019. That probably still remains the case, but O'Grady may have put himself in consideration for a spot on the Reds' 40-man roster and perhaps a September callup thanks to his hot hitting at Louisville. Through 39 games, O'Grady has already slugged 14 home runs to go with nine steals while slashing .331/.408/.717. The production has come with a 30.2 percent strikeout rate, however, creating a fair amount of skepticism about his ability to find success against big-league pitching.
