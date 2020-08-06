Raley was designated for assignment by the Reds on Thursday.
Raley made his return to the majors this season after spending the past five seasons in Korea, but he was inconsistent across four relief appearances with the Reds. Although he pitched a scoreless inning with one strikeout Wednesday against Cleveland, the southpaw will be removed from the 40-man roster. Raley recorded a 9.00 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB over four innings as a reliever this year. Right-hander Jose De Leon was recalled from the Reds' alternate training site to take Raley's place in the bullpen.