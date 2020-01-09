Reds' Brooks Raley: Signs minor-league deal with Reds
Raley signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday as a non-roster invitee, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Raley spent the previous five years playing for the Lotte Giants in Korea and hasn't played in North America since 2014. The 31-year-old made at least 30 starts in each of his seasons overseas, and he'll now get the chance to compete in major-league spring training as a non-roster invitee.
