Bonnin (undisclosed) has turned in a 3.86 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB across 11.2 innings over his three starts with High-A Dayton since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list April 26.

After closing the 2021 season on Dayton's IL due to the unspecified issue, Bonnin remained sidelined for the first three weeks of the campaign before he was cleared to rejoin the rotation. The 2020 third-round selection is considered one of the better arms in the lower levels of Cincinnati's farm system.