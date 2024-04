Farmer allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over 1.2 innings in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Phillies.

Farmer entered in the middle of the seventh inning after Brent Suter gave up a grand slam to Bryce Harper. Farmer was touched for a home run, too, a solo shot by Brandon Marsh. This was the reliever's second appearance, and he's allowed home runs in each.