The Reds have selected Hunter with the 153rd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Hunter was somewhat of an unknown commodity heading into the spring after the COVID-19 pandemic and an injury in 2021 limited his reps during his prior two seasons at Virginia Tech, but the lefty-hitting catcher stayed healthy in 2022 and improved his draft stock as a result. While his hard-hit data backed up his impressive numbers at the plate, Hunter drew more criticism for his defense. Hunter at least demonstrated a good arm behind the plate, so he should get the chance to develop as a catcher before the Reds consider a position change.