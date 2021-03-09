Bedrosian had three strikeouts and a walk in a scoreless inning Monday against the Rockies, following up his debut last week where he struck out the side. His fastball sat at 90-91 mph, touching 92 mph, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bedrosian actually threw a little harder last season, averaging 92.3 mph for the Angels, but struggled to convert that into strikeouts, striking out 11 in 14.2 innings. It was a bit of a surprise that the Angels let him walk and that the Reds were able to sign him on a minor league deal. So far he's done well to make the case that he belongs on the team.