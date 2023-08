Jorge was promoted to High-A Dayton on Aug. 11.

The 19-year-old second baseman slashed .295/.400/.483 with nine home runs, 31 steals and a 19.7 percent strikeout rate in 86 games for Single-A Daytona prior to the promotion. Jorge is hitting .231 with a 40.7 percent strikeout rate in his first 27 plate appearances for the Dragons, but regardless of how he fares at High-A over the rest of the season, his production at Single-A confirmed that he has an exciting long-term toolset for fantasy.