The Reds will include Fulmer in their Opening Day bullpen, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Since last summer, Fulmer has bounced around between five organizations, but the Reds seem committed to hanging on to him, at least to begin the season. After coming over in waiver claim from Pittsburgh earlier this month, Fulmer made three relief appearances for the Reds in the Cactus League, giving up a run on one hit and two walks over three innings. The 27-year-old will likely work in low-leverage situations out of Cincinnati's bullpen.