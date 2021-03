Fulmer has been generating a lot of swings and misses in simulated games over the last week, including eight during a 24-pitch stretch last Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fulmer is out of options and thus only has a small window to impress the Reds enough to win a roster spot, but he might win the last bullpen spot if his success in the simulated games carries over to spring training outings.