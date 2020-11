Williams was traded from the Rockies to the Reds on Wednesday in exchange for Robert Stephenson and Jameson Hannah, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Williams was selected by the Rockies with the 110th overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft, but he'll now join the Reds ahead of the 2021 campaign. The right-hander has demonstrated proficiency with his fastball, and he should get his first taste of minor-league action if the season progresses as scheduled in 2021.