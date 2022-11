The Twins traded Legumina to the Reds on Friday in exchange for infielder Kyle Farmer, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Days after adding him to the 40-man roster, Minnesota has dealt Legumina for immediate help. The 6-foot-2 righty is 25 and had an ERA close to 5.00 at the Double-A level last season, but Legumina has shown strikeout potential as well as versatility pitching between the rotation and bullpen.