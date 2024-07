The Reds recalled Legumina from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Legumina allowed two earned runs in two innings during his lone MLB appearance April 22, though he has fared much better in Triple-A since then, posting a 2.78 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 32.1 innings. He'll now return to the big leagues as bullpen depth to make up for the loss of Brent Suter (shoulder).