Anderson (1-3) earned the win over St. Louis on Thursday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Anderson didn't have great control in the outing -- he threw only 46 of 80 pitches for strikes and walked two batters -- but he surrendered just one hit (a double by Paul Goldschmidt) across a season-high five frames. That double resulted in a run, but that was the only score the Cardinals could manage against the right-hander. Anderson ended up with his first win of the campaign in his fifth outing. With Hunter Greene (shoulder) slated to return from the IL this weekend and Graham Ashcraft (biceps) currently on a rehab assignment, it's not certain that Anderson will remain in the rotation much longer despite the strong showing Thursday.