The Reds are listing Anderson as their scheduled starter for Monday's game against the Nationals, Byron Kerr of MLB.com reports.

Prior to Monday's contest, the Reds will need to formally select Anderson's contract to add him to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster, after he joined the organization Saturday on a minor-league deal. He'll be stepping into the rotation spot vacated by T.J. Zeuch (back), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday. Between stops with the Tigers' and Rays' Triple-A affiliates this season, Anderson has produced a 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 72:29 K:BB in 80 innings.