Anderson (2-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on two hits and three walks with no strikeouts over one-third of an inning in a 8-1 loss to the Cubs.

Disaster unfolded to start the game for Anderson. The 34-year-old allowed seven of the first eight batters to reach base, causing manager David Bell to pull him after he surrendered three runs and recorded just one out. Two of Anderson's inherited runners came around to score, leading to a horrific stat line in what was most likely Anderson's last start of the season. Over 23.1 innings in 2022, Anderson has owned a 6.56 ERA with 23 strikeouts compared to 14 walks.