Anderson did not factor in the decision against Pittsburgh on Monday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out five batters over four innings.

Anderson made it through three frames without giving up a run, but a 50-minute rain delay curbed his momentum. He returned after the delay to pitch the fourth and threw another scoreless inning, but he was then pulled after giving up a leadoff single in the fifth. The runner eventually came around to score, and Anderson finished with one run on his ledger for the third straight outing. The veteran has pitched well of late, allowing just five runs over 20.2 innings in September.