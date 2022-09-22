Anderson (2-3) allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out four across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against Boston.

Anderson held Boston hitless through three innings and was rarely in trouble to earn his second win. Though he took some time ramping up, Anderson has worked five innings in each of his last two starts and has allowed only two total earned runs to go along with a 7:2 K:BB. Despite that recent success, he's not likely to take another turn through the rotation due to the return of Graham Ashcraft (biceps).