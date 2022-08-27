Anderson signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Saturday and is expected to start Monday against the Cardinals, Byron Kerr of MLB.com reports.

The Reds are dealing with multiple injuries to their starting pitchers and have evidently elected to bring in a 34-year-old from outside the organization rather than call up someone from Triple-A. Anderson hasn't thrown a major-league pitch this season and owns a 6.94 ERA at the highest level since the start of the 2020 campaign. In 80 Triple-A innings this season, he owns a 4.50 ERA.