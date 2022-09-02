Anderson remains on track to start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Cincinnati, despite being used in relief of Wednesday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cincinnati added Anderson to the roster Monday and had him start Monday's series opener with the Cardinals, but he was chased midway through the second inning after allowing five earned runs while recording just five outs. The Reds likely didn't plan on having Anderson work out of the bullpen Wednesday, but with the game going into the 13th inning and the only other available reliever (Joel Kuhnel) having worked both of the previous two days, manager David Bell turned to the veteran right-hander. Anderson ended up surrendering three runs (two earned) to take his second loss in three days, but since he tossed only 36 pitches on Monday and 19 on Wednesday, he shouldn't face any significant workload restrictions when he returns to the mound Sunday.