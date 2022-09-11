Anderson (0-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on a hit and three walks while striking out five over four innings versus the Brewers.

Anderson stretched out to 84 pitches (49 strikes), but he walked multiple batters for the second straight outing. This loss can't be fully pinned on the veteran right-hander -- the Reds mustered just one hit and two walks for the whole game. Anderson has a 9.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB through nine innings over four appearances with the Reds. With two doubleheaders on the slate next week, expect Anderson to remain in the rotation again, likely for a tough road start in St. Louis.