Anderson walked four and struck out four over 2.2 scoreless and hitless innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Anderson finally kept runs off the board, though that was more luck than skill after he walked four batters and threw just 27 of 56 pitches for strikes. The 34-year-old right-hander is still working on getting stretched out amid his struggles at the major-league level -- he's allowed eight runs (seven earned) in five innings across three appearances with the Reds. Assuming he stays on a regular schedule this time through the rotation, he's lined up for a road start in Milwaukee next weekend.