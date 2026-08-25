Burns (14-3) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk over 3.2 innings against the Giants. He struck out five.

Burns was blitzed by the Giants offense, allowing two runs in the first inning before surrendering a three-run homer to Rafael Devers in the second frame. Monday marked the right-hander's shortest outing of the year, as he had logged at least five innings in every previous start. Burns has looked more human in August, pitching to a 4.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 36:8 K:BB across 27 innings (five starts) this month. Overall, the 23-year-old owns a sterling 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 164:49 K:BB across 139.2 innings (25 starts) and will look to get back on track next time out, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Cubs.